Panthers entrust team to Andrew Brunette after Quenneville

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

Andrew Brunette is ready to coach the Florida Panthers for as long as the team needs. Brunette got the job Thursday night on an interim basis after Joel Quenneville resigned. Quenneville was one of the central figures in a report released earlier this week that detailed how the Chicago Blackhawks did not properly handle sexual assault allegations made by a player against another coach in 2010. Quenneville was Chicago’s head coach at that time. Brunette spent four seasons playing for Quenneville and has been a Florida assistant since 2019.