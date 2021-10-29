Panthers reach 8-0, winning first game without Quenneville

By STEVE KORNACKI

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored in overtime and the Florida Panthers — playing a day after coach Joe Quenneville resigned amid a sex scandal — beat Detroit 3-2 on Friday to run their season-opening winning streak to eight. Quenneville, the second-winningest coach in NHL history, resigned Thursday, two days after being among those implicated for not responding swiftly to allegations by former Chicago player Kyle Beach of being sexually assaulted by then-Blackhawks assistant Brad Aldrich during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs. Andrew Brunette, an assistant under Quenneville, directed the Panthers as interim coach. The Panthers moved within two of the NHL record for consecutive victories to start a season set by Toronto in 1993-94 and matched by Buffalo in 2006-07.