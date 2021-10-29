South Florida football, women’s basketball penalized by NCAA

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — South Florida has been fined $10,000 and placed on three years’ probation for NCAA violations committed by the football and women’s basketball programs. The NCAA Committee on Infractions announced its approval of a negotiated resolution with the USF that ended an 18-month investigation. The school and NCAA agreed Level II violations occurred within the Bulls’ football program under former coach Charlie Strong and in the women’s basketball program under longtime coach Jose Fernandez. USF self-reported the potential violations.