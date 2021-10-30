All-purpose Nash leads San Jose St. past Wyoming 27-21

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Nick Nash accounted for 262 yards of total offense and a pair of touchdowns and San Jose State led all the way in a 27-21 win over Wyoming. Nash threw for 150 yards and a touchdown and ran for 112 yards on 11 carries and scored once on the ground. His 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter made it 7-0 early in the second quarter. Xazavian Valladay ran for 172 yards on 22 carries for the Cowboys.