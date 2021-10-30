DeBique, Eugene lift Long Island past Wagner 28-14

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathan DeBique and Derick Eugene scored second-half touchdowns and Long Island University broke away from a halftime tie to defeat Wagner 28-14. DeBique carried 14 times for 92 yards while Eugene made 10 catches for 74 yards. Camden Orth went 22-for-34 passing for 187 yards and three touchdowns for the Sharks. Winless Wagner never led but tied the score twice early on a pair of Guenson Alexis touchdowns. He carried 26 times for 51 yards and both Wagner scores.