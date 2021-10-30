Keene throws 5 TDs, UCF rolls past Temple 49-7

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mikey Keene threw a career-best five touchdown passes and UCF rolled to a 49-7 win over Temple. Keene was 15 of 21 for 229 yards. Alec Holler and Ryan O’Keffe both had a pair of touchdown receptions. The Knights, who have won five straight in the series, piled up 428 yards of total offense while limiting the Owls to 297. Temple, which lost three fumbles, scored in the last minute when backup quarterback Justin Lynch hit Jose Barbon with a 27-yard strike.