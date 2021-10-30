Ward, Cooper lead Incarnate Word past Houston Baptist, 49-21

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cameron Ward threw four touchdown passes, including three in the first half, and Marcus Cooper ran for two more scores as Incarnate Word cruised past winless Houston Baptist, 49-21. Ward found Robert Ferrel for two first-half touchdowns and Kevin Brown ran 28 yards for a score as the Cardinals built a 21-0 lead and held a 28-7 advantage at intermission. Cooper scored from 14- and 7-yards out in the second half.