Gladbach beats Bochum at 16th attempt in Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach has finally defeated Bochum in the Bundesliga at the 16th attempt with a 2-1 win over the promoted visitors. First-half goals from Alassane Plea and Jonas Hofmann were enough for Gladbach’s first win over Bochum in Germany’s top division since a 2-1 victory in September 1997. But the home team was forced to hold on after Danny Blum scored Bochum’s consolation with a brilliant free kick in the 86th. Augsburg claimed a much-needed win against Stuttgart. The home team came from behind to win 4-1 to ease the pressure on coach Markus Weinzierl.