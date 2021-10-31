Crystal Palace player Zaha critical of Instagram over racism

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace player Wilfried Zaha has called on Instagram to take racism more seriously after being targeted with abuse after scoring in a 2-0 win at Manchester City on Saturday. The Ivory Coast international posted screenshots on Instagram of racist abuse he had received by direct messages following the match that saw City defender Aymeric Laporte sent off for a foul on the forward. Zaha says “I’m not here for all the nonsense that is being done instead of fixing the actual problem … speak to me when you actual take this issue serious.”