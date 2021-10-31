Luka Doncic hits long 3, Mavericks holds off Kings 105-99

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic made a 36-foot 3-pointer to beat the shot clock and blunt a late Sacramento rally and finished with 23 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 105-99 victory over the Kings on Sunday. The Kings cut a 12-point deficit to 92-89 with 4:53 to play. With about two seconds left on the 24-second clock, Doncic hit the 3 from just past the center-court logo. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 16 points to help the Mavericks rebound from a 31-point loss in Denver on Friday night. Dallas lost three meetings with Sacramento last season. Richaun Holmes had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Sacramento, and Harrison Barnes added 15 points. The Kings lost for the first time in four road games this season.