No. 16 UTSA coach Jeff Traylor signs extension through 2031

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — No. 16 UTSA and coach Jeff Traylor have agreed to a contract extension worth $28 million that runs through the 2031 season. The school announced Sunday that Traylor’s annual salary will average $2.8 million. The 54-year-old longtime Texas high school coach is 15-5 in two seasons at Texas-San Antonio. His name had come up as a possible candidate for the recently opened head coaching vacancy at Texas Tech. The unbeaten Roadrunners are in the midst of the program’s best season since joining the top tier of Division I college football in 2012. They currently lead Conference USA and are ranked for the first time.