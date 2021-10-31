Patterson and TCU agree to part ways, coach won’t finish ’21

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU and football Gary Patterson have mutually agreed to immediately part ways. The announcement came Sunday night, a day after the Horned Frogs lost 31-12 at Kansas State, the 61-year-old Patterson’s alma mater. They are 3-5 after their fifth loss in six games. Patterson leaves TCU with a 181-79 record in 21 seasons, including an undefeated 13-0 season in 2010 that was capped by a Rose Bowl victory. Former Minnesota coach Jerry Kill, who was the best man in Patterson’s wedding and on his staff as an off-field special assistant, will be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. The Horned Frogs host 14th-ranked Baylor on Saturday.