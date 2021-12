HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Takal Molson had 25 points and 11 rebounds as James Madison rolled past Eastern Mennonite 96-54. Vado Morse had 15 points for James Madison (7-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Alonzo Sule added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Hodge had six assists. Landon Swingler had nine points for the Royals.