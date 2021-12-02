Teen charged in shooting after high school basketball game

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (AP) — A teenager has been charged in a fatal shooting following a pair of basketball games at a Tennessee high school. Authorities say one man died in the shooting Tuesday night at Humboldt High School and another was seriously wounded. News outlets cited a police statement in reporting that 18-year-old Jadon Davon Hardiman of Jackson was charged Wednesday with counts including murder, attempted murder and carrying a weapon on school property. Hardiman’s attorney told the Jackson Sun his client turned himself in peacefully to police. Authorities say 21-year-old Justin Kevon Pankey of Humboldt died at the scene of the shooting and 18-year-old Xavier Clifton of Jackson remained hospitalized in serious condition.