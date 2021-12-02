Troy hires Kentucky assistant Jon Sumrall as head coach

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Troy has hired Kentucky co-defensive coordinator Jon Sumrall as head coach. Sumrall replaces Chip Lindsey, who was fired on Nov. 21 with one game left in his third season. Sumrall was assistant head coach at Troy from 2015-17 under Neal Brown, who had been Kentucky’s offensive coordinator. He will be introduced at a news conference Monday. Sumrall is a former assistant at Mississippi, San Diego and Tulane. He’s a former Kentucky linebacker who led the Wildcats in tackles in 2004.