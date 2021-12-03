Braun leads No. 8 Kansas past St. John’s 95-75 at new arena

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Braun had a career-high 31 points, Ochai Agbaji scored 23 and No. 8 Kansas emphatically turned back a second-half charge to beat St. John’s 95-75 in the first basketball game at new UBS Arena. Senior forward David McCormack was a force inside with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Kansas has bounced back from a one-point loss to Dayton last week with consecutive double-digit wins. Remy Martin added 12 points and five assists, and Kansas clamped down on defense late. Julian Champagnie scored all but four of his 24 points after halftime for the Red Storm. The arena is the new home of the NHL’s New York Islanders.