Cal’s defense rises up, hands USC fourth straight loss

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Trey Paster scored on a 55-yard fumble return in the second quarter, California’s defense made a clutch stop near the goal line, and the Golden Bears held off Southern California 24-14 in the season finale for both teams. Christopher Brooks added a pair of short scoring runs on a day when Cal’s offense struggled reaching the end zone to help the Golden Bears (5-7, 4-5 Pac-12) to their first home win against the Trojans since 2003. Jaxson Dart, making his third start for USC (4-8, 3-6) in place of injured quarterback Kedon Slovis, threw a 45-yard touchdown before being forced out with an injury in the third quarter. It was USC’s final game before new coach Lincoln Riley takes over next season.