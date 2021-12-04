No. 16 Alabama takes down No. 3 Gonzaga 91-82

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaden Shackelford scored 20 of his 28 points in the first half, Jahvon Quinerly and JD Davison both hit key 3-pointers later, and No. 16 Alabama held off Gonzaga’s big second-half rally for a 91-82 win over the third-ranked Bulldogs. The Crimson Tide (7-1) made 10 of their 13 3-pointers in the first half, led by Shackelford’s sharp shooting from deep. Alabama led by 16 at halftime and withstood every charge the Bulldogs made in the second half to hand Gonzaga its second loss in three games. Drew Timme led Gonzaga (7-2) with 23 points.