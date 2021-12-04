No. 17 Pitt rolls by No. 18 Wake Forest 45-21 for ACC title

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kenny Pickett accounted for three touchdowns and Erick Hallett II returned one of Pittsburgh’s four interceptions for a touchdown to help the No. 17 Panthers beat No. 18 Wake Forest 45-21 in Saturday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. Hallett’s pick-six with 11:42 left came on the heels of A.J. Woods having a 75-yard interception return. That was the highlight sequence of a strong defensive effort that held the Demon Deacons to 109 yards after the opening quarter. It marked Pitt’s first ACC title since joining the league in 2013. Sam Hartman accounted for three scores for Wake Forest.