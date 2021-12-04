Verstappen paces field ahead of qualifying in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Max Verstappen has topped the final practice ahead of qualifying for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where the Dutchman can wrap up his first Formula One world title with a flawless performance. Verstappen holds an eight-point lead over seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in the standings with two races remaining. A Verstappen victory Sunday coupled with a finish of seventh or lower by Hamilton would give the 24-year-old the championship before next week’s finale. Hamilton could leave Saudi Arabia tied with Verstappen in the standings if he scores maximum points Sunday. Hamilton was second to Verstappen in Saturday’s practice.