Boston College and East Carolina to meet in Military Bowl
By The Associated Press
Boston College will meet East Carolina in the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland. The game is set for Dec. 27. The Eagles are 6-6 and the Pirates 7-5. East Carolina is making its first bowl appearance since 2014. The school has already agreed to a new contract with coach Mike Houston through the 2026 season. Boston College lost its last two regular-season games, falling to Florida State and No. 20 Wake Forest.
