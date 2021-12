EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored a pair of goals and the Los Angeles Kings snapped a two-game skid with a 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night. Rasmus Kupari, Drew Doughty and Trevor Moore also scored for the Kings. Doughty added two assists, and Jonathan Quick made 21 saves. Darnell Nurse scored for the Oilers, who lost two straight for the first time this season. Mikko Koskinen stopped 35 shots.