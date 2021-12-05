SMU, Virginia meet in first Fenway Park D-1 bowl game

By The Associated Press

The inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl is the first bowl game to be played in historic Fenway Park and is the first Division I bowl game in New England. The coaching matchup is unusual. Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall announced his retirement last week and the bowl game will be his last. SMU will have a new coach, Rhett Lashlee, replacing Sonny Dykes, who took the job at TCU after the regular season. Lashlee was the SMU offensive coordinator until filling the same position at Miami the last two seasons.