Walkinshaw Andretti United team win Bathurst 1000 race

BATHURST, Australia (AP) — Walkinshaw Andretti United team driver Chaz Mostert fought back from a wheel puncture and encounters with native wild animals to win an incident-strewn Bathurst 1000 touring car race. Mostert finished the 161-lap race in the regional town of Bathurst, about a two-hour dive west from Sydney, four seconds ahead of Ford’s Cameron Waters in second. Erebus’ Brodie Kostecki came third. Mostert and his co-driver Lee Holdsworth were heavily favored to win at Bathurst for the Walkinshaw Andretti United team which is part owned by Andretti Motorsport.