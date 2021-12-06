Belgian soccer league bans visiting fans following violence

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian league has banned visiting fans from soccer games until the end of the year after two matches were marred by violence over the weekend. Flares were thrown and some rowdy fans ran onto the field in what the league called “unacceptable and even criminal behavior.” Visiting fans will now be kept away from league games in the two top divisions and from the quarterfinals of the Belgian Cup. The league says “the measure amounts to a cooling off period.”