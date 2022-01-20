Juzang scores 28 as No. 9 UCLA holds off skidding Utah 63-58

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Johnny Juzang scored a season-high 28 points and No. 9 UCLA outlasted Utah 63-58. Jules Bernard added 14 points for the Bruins, who had a difficult time shaking the last-place Utes even after a brilliant start. Lazar Stefanovic scored a career-high 18 points but missed an open jumper from the top of the key that could have tied the game late. Both Gach had 11 points for Utah, which has lost seven straight. Trailing 54-51, the Bruins went on a 7-0 run capped by Juzang’s drive. The Utes had a couple of chances to tie it in the final 30 seconds, but Jaime Jaquez Jr. drew an offensive foul on Gach and the Utes missed two 3-pointers.