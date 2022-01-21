With Olympics looming, US downhiller Ganong gains speed

By ERIC WILLEMSEN

Associated Press

KITZBÜHEL, Austria (AP) — American downhiller Travis Ganong had his best result of the season at the classic men’s World Cup downhill on the Streif course. He finished seventh, and it came when he least expected it. Last week Ganong tweaked his back in another downhill in Wengen and had been hampered by it since. But he said “I woke up and I felt really good physically.” Ganong led a group of four Americans that finished in the points.