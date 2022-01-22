COVID-hit Comoros without goalkeeper at African Cup

DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — Comoros will be without a goalkeeper to take on Cameroon at the African Cup of Nations after the team was hit by a wave of COVID-19 cases at the continental tournament. Comoros manager El Hadad Himidi says 12 members of the Comoros delegation have tested positive for the virus, including the two remaining goalkeepers, Moyadh Ousseini and Ali Ahamada. The team’s top goalie, Salim Ben Boina, is out injured. Comoros play against Cameroon on Monday in the round of 16. In total, seven players and Comoros coach Amir Abdou have tested positive.