Lasitskene among 22 Russians given neutral status for 2022

MONACO (AP) — Olympic high jump champion Mariya Lasitskene is among 22 Russians given permission to compete in international track and field events as neutrals this year while Russia remains suspended. The decision by World Athletics comes in time for Lasitskene to defend her world indoor championship title next month. Also on the list are Olympic silver medalist pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova and world championship bronze medalist high jumper Ilya Ivanyuk. World Athletics is expected to grant more applications through the year.