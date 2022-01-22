No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast women beat Jacksonville State

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Tishara Morehouse scored 20 points, Kerstie Phills added 17 plus nine rebounds and No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast rolled past Jacksonville State 66-44 in a meeting of unbeaten Atlantic Sun Conference division leaders. Emma List added 14 points for the Eagles, who shot 49% in winning their 10th straight game. FGCU led by 11 after the first quarter and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way, leading by as many as 30 late in the game. Kennedy Gavin scored 10 points to lead the Gamecocks.