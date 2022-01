DOVER, Del. — Randy Miller Jr., Justin Wright and Dontavius King combined for 59 points as North Carolina Central easily beat Delaware State 73-49. Miller, who made 15 of 17 free throws, scored 22 points, Wright added 20 points and King 17 points with seven rebounds for the Eagles. Myles Carter had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets, whose losing streak reached 11 games.