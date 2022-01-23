44 Australians heading to Beijing for Winter Olympics

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia will send 44 athletes to the Winter Olympics beginning Feb. 4 in Beijing — 23 women and 21 men in 10 disciplines. The Australian Olympic Committee said snowboarder Scotty James and mogul skier Britt Cox will compete at their fourth Olympics, joining six other Australians to compete at four or more Winter Games. Another 12 athletes will compete at their third Olympics, 10 athletes return for their second while 20 athletes will make their Olympic debut. The team features four teenagers, with snowboarder Valentino Guseli the youngest at 16.