Austin leads Ole Miss women past No. 23 Kentucky 63-54

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Shakira Austin finished with 24 points and eight rebounds and Mississippi knocked off No. 23 Kentucky 63-54. Austin sank 10 of 18 shots from the floor and all four of her free throws for the Rebels (17-2, 5-1 Southeastern Conference). Snudda Collins scored 12 off the bench on 4-of-9 shooting from 3-point range. Rhyne Howard came in with a 19.1 scoring average for the Wildcats — second best in the SEC — and finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Kentucky has lost four straight — all in SEC play.