Cha overcomes fall to win Four Continents figure skating

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Cha Jun-hwan has overcome a fall at the start of his free skate to become the first South Korean man to win gold at the Four Continents figure skating championships. Cha took a tumble on his opening quadruple toeloop but recovered to score 174.26 in his free skate. That extended his short-program lead with a total of 273.22 and kept him ahead of Japan’s Kazuki Tomono on 268.99. Another Japanese skater, Kao Miura, was third on 251.07.