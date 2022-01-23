Embiid’s double-double helps 76ers hold off Spurs, 115-109

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers held off a late rally to beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-109. Tobias Harris added 18 points and 11 rebounds and Furkan Korkmaz had 17 points for Philadelphia. The 76ers have won seven straight over the Spurs. Jakob Poeltl had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Dejounte Murray added 19 points and 12 assists for San Antonio.