Horston leads streaking No. 5 Tennessee past Georgia 63-55

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jordan Horston scored 19 points with 11 rebounds and No. 5 Tennessee overcame a sluggish first half to beat No. 13 Georgia 63-55 and remain undefeated in Southeastern Conference games. Tennessee trailed by nine points late in the first half before recovering for its ninth consecutive win. The Lady Vols improved to 18-1 overall and 7-0 in the SEC. They have their best start since opening the 2007-08 season with a 22-1 record. Rae Burrell had 13 points in her first start since missing most of the first half of the season after a knee injury. Jenna Staiti led Georgia with 16 points.