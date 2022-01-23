Winless in ’21, Danielle Kang starts new LPGA year with win

By JEFF BABINEAU

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Danielle Kang isn’t wasting any time making sure she doesn’t go through another winless season. She capped off a strong weekend at Lake Nona with a 68 to win the season-opening Tournament of Champions. Kang won by one shot over Brooke Henderson of Canada. Kang says she spent her offseason working on herself and her game. She wants to find a way to be comfortable when she’s feeling uncomfortable. She was the only player to shoot in the 60s all four days, even on a chilly, blustery Florida weekend.