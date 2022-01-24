6 reported killed in stampede at African Cup soccer game

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — An official in Cameroon says at least six people have died in a stampede outside a stadium hosting an African Cup of Nations soccer game. Naseri Paul Biya is governor of Cameroon’s central region of Cameroon and he says there could be more casualties. The stampede happened Monday as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium in the Cameroon capital of Yaounde to watch the host country play Comoros in a last 16 knockout game in Africa’s top soccer tournament. Officials at the nearby Messassi hospital say they received at least 40 injured people from the stampede.