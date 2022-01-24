Midfielder Samuel Shashoua switches to US from England

By The Associated Press

Samuel Shashoua has been approved by FIFA for a change of affiliation to the United States from England. Shashoua is a 22-year-old midfielder on Spain’s Tenerife. He was born in London to an American father and played for Tottenham’s academy. He was loaned to second-tier Baleares in September 2018 and then was sold to Tenerife. Shashoua debuted for the second-tier team in September 2020 and scored three league goals that season. He has five goals in 22 league matches this season. Shashoua played for England at the 2016 Under-17 European Championship.