Jokic’s 28 points, 21 rebounds leads Nuggets past Pistons

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Detroit Pistons 110-105 on Tuesday. Monte Morris made four free throws in the final 11.5 seconds to clinch the game. Jeff Green added 20 points for the Nuggets in the second game between the teams in three nights. Denver won 117-111 at home on Sunday. Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 34 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. He had a layup with 1:31 left in the game to pull the Pistons within four, 106-102, and Detroit got a pair of stops. But Saddiq Bey missed at the rim and Cunningham came up empty on a pair of jumpers.