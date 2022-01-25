Kigab scores 18 to lift Boise State over Wyoming 65-62

BOISE, Idaho — Abu Kigab registered 18 points and five assists as Boise State won its 13th consecutive game, edging past Wyoming 65-62. Drake Jeffries converted a four-point play to give Wyoming a 60-58 lead with 2:46 remaining, but Kigab scored the next seven points and Boise State led 65-60 with 27 seconds left. Brendan Wenzel’s layup capped the scoring with 11 seconds to go. Tyson Degenhart added 14 points for Boise State (16-4, 7-0 Mountain West Conference). Graham Ike had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Cowboys (15-3, 4-1), whose six-game winning streak ended. Hunter Maldonado added 17 points. Jeffries had 12 points.