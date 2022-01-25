No. 4 Baylor beats Kansas State 74-49 for 3rd win in row

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Kendall Brown each had a double-double as fourth-ranked Baylor won its third game in a row since rare consecutive losses, beating Kansas State 74-49. The 18-2 Bears were home for the first time since consecutive losses in the Ferrell Center two weeks ago that ended their 21-game winning streak and cost them their No. 1 ranking in the AP poll. They won twice on the road last week. The 10-9 Wildcats led Baylor only after Ismael Massoud made a 3-pointer on their first shot of the game. It was only three days after they almost pulled off an upset over fifth-ranked Kansas.