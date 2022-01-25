Putin backs China over ‘politicization’ of Beijing Olympics

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia and China oppose “the politicization of sport and demonstrative boycotts” ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The U.S. is among several countries which have said they will not send politicians or other representatives to next month’s Games in a so-called diplomatic boycott. The U.S. cited concerns over human rights in China. Putin plans to attend the Olympics and to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Putin says Russia and China stand together for “traditional Olympic values” such as equality and fairness. He also asked Russian athletes to follow any health instructions during the pandemic.