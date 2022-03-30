F1 puts its chips on Las Vegas: Series to race The Strip

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Formula One will race on the Las Vegas Strip next year as the globe-trotting series will make three stops in the United States in 2023. The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be promoted by F1 and its ownership group, Liberty Media. It will be added to the calendar for a Saturday night race in November. F1 has raced at Circuit of the Americas in Texas since 2012 and will make its debut in Miami in May. The addition of Las Vegas is part of F1’s push to grab a larger portion of the North American market.