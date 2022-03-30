Jaguars sign Key to add pass-rushing depth before draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed defensive end Arden Key to a one-year contract to give them an athletic pass rusher to play opposite Josh Allen and potentially alongside rookie Aiden Hutchinson. Key should be an upgrade from 2020 first-round draft pick K’Lavon Chaisson and veteran Jihad Ward. He is coming off his best year, recording 6 1/2 sacks for San Francisco while playing with Pro Bowler Nick Bosa.