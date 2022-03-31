FIFA sets World Cup draw seedings with updated rankings

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The United States has received a boost for the World Cup draw and Canada has taken a hit in the updated FIFA rankings. The Americans will be in Pot 2 after being ranked 15th in the world. Canada won the North American qualifying group and will play at the tournament for the first time in 36 years but missed a chance for a rankings boost by losing at Panama 1-0 in its final qualifier. Canada will instead be among the lowest seeded teams in Pot 4. The eight groups for the tournament in Qatar will be drawn Friday from four pots. Qatar gets the top-seeded slot given to the World Cup host nation despite being ranked No. 51.