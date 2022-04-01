McNamara will share the spotlight at Michigan spring game

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — After leading Michigan to its first Big Ten championship in 16 years, Cade McNamara could be excused for expecting to be the quarterback getting the most attention at Saturday’s spring game.He’ll be lucky to get third.That’s nothing new – any quarterback at Michigan is going to be in the shadow of head coach Jim Harbaugh. Not only was Harbaugh successful as the Wolverines quarterback in his day, but he has also now gone from the coach who can’t win the big one to the man who delivered a victory over Ohio State and a Big Ten championship.