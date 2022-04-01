Staley wary equity strides for women’s tourney will continue

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawn Staley is not certain there will ever be true equity among the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament. Staley has led top-seeded South Carolina into its second straight Final Four, where the Gamecocks will face Louisville on Friday night for a spot in the championship game. Staley has enjoyed the tournament experience so far, including the team’s two days in Minneapolis. She sees change from a year ago when inequities were discovered between what the men and women received at their tournament. Staley wonders if even the advances made so far will last going forward.