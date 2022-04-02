At deep South Carolina, ‘USC’ means ultimate supporting cast

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — South Carolina has the enviable benefit of having both the Player of the Year in Aliyah Boston and also one of the deepest teams in the tournament. The Gamecocks have a relentless defense led by Brea Beal. She regularly guards the opponent’s top scorer and held Louisville star Hailey Van Lith to nine points in the semifinals. South Carolina faces Connecticut on Sunday night for the national championship. Beal will likely be assigned to Huskies guard Christyn Williams. The Gamecocks must also contend with UConn star Paige Bueckers.