By KEVIN COONEY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 29 points, 14 rebounds and six assists and the Philadelphia 76ers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 144-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Philadelphia tied its franchise record of 21 3-pointers, last set on March 1, 2020. Tobias Harris added 23 points and had a season-high five three-pointers as the Sixers placed seven players in double figures.